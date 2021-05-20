The Health Benefits of a Morning Walk

Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible forms of exercise available on the planet. It’s also one of the most beneficial, say experts, who tout the value of a brisk morning walk to boost brain power, energy levels, and metabolism.

Experts at Harvard Medical School said that walking has been scientifically shown to reduce certain forms of cancer, fight obesity and ease joint pain. Walking also boosts immune function which is excellent news during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the closest thing we have to a wonder drug,” said Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Even if you are not typically a morning person, try to hit the pavement or trails first thing each day to reap the following benefits: