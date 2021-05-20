The Health Benefits of a Morning Walk

Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible forms of exercise available on the planet. It’s also one of the most beneficial, say experts, who tout the value of a brisk morning walk to boost brain power, energy levels, and metabolism.
Experts at Harvard Medical School said that walking has been scientifically shown to reduce certain forms of cancer, fight obesity and ease joint pain. Walking also boosts immune function which is excellent news during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s the closest thing we have to a wonder drug,” said Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Even if you are not typically a morning person, try to hit the pavement or trails first thing each day to reap the following benefits:
- Boost brain power. According to Eat This, Not That!, research conducted at New Mexico Highlands University found that walking increases blood flow to the brain. “There is an optimizing rhythm between brain blood flow and ambulating,” said Dr. Ernest Greene Ph.D., one of the study authors.
- Keep weight in check. Harvard researchers studied 32 obesity-promoting genes in over 12,000 people to find out how these genes affected actual weight. The researchers found that the effects of the “fat” genes were slashed in half when people walked an hour daily.
- Sleep more soundly. Research published in Sleep Medicine noted that insomniacs who began a morning walking program saw improvements in their sleep patterns, according to Eat This, Not That! Experts say that taking in vitamin D early in the day can help realign your internal clock.
- Protect your heart and live longer. According to the American Heart Association, walking at a lively pace for 150 minutes a week improves blood pressure and lowers blood cholesterol levels. The AHA estimates that for every hour of brisk walking, life expectancy for some people may increase by two hours.
- Reduce anxiety and depression. A large Australian study showed that moderate-intensity exercise such as walking improved the quality of life for middle-aged women. One in 10 U.S. adults suffers from depression according to the CDC and women are 70% more likely to be depressed at some point in their lives than men.
- Strengthen your immune system. According to Harvard Health, a study of over 1,000 men and women found that those who walked at least 20 minutes a day, five days a week, had 43% fewer sick days than those who exercised once a week or less. And if they did get sick, their illness was less severe than before they began their morning stroll.
© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.