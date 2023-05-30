Morning People Have More Faith, Life Satisfaction

A study from the University of Warsaw suggests that early risers tend to be more religious than those who stay up until the wee hours. The researchers also found an association between morning people and a higher life satisfaction.

According to Study Finds, early risers additionally share the character traits of being careful, hard-working, and/or diligent. The study involved two survey-based analyses of Polish adults — one featuring 500 participants and the other 728 participants. Both groups completed questionnaires on their preference for mornings, conscientiousness, and life satisfaction. One group was asked about their belief in God, while the other was asked about their level of religiosity in general.

The results confirmed that being a morning person was associated with both higher conscientiousness and life satisfaction. The survey results also found religious people prefer mornings. But the authors cautioned that their research did not establish an actual cause-and-effect relationship and did not consider the sociodemographic traits of the participants, so further study is needed.

“The association between ‘morningness-eveningness’ and satisfaction with life might stem, at least in part, from higher religiosity among morning-oriented individuals,” the study authors wrote in a media release. “It means that more morning-oriented individuals may benefit from higher psychological wellbeing thanks to both personality characteristics and attitudes toward religion.” The study is published in PLOS One.

According to TIME, there’s been a lot of research into how natural sleep patterns, or chronotypes, are linked with characteristics and behavior patterns. The Polish study, like many others, found that early birds are happier, more punctual and share more conservative morals. On the other hand, night owls are often associated with being more impulsive, angry, and likely to become cyberbullies. They also have worse diets.

However, some experts point out that many religions practice early morning prayer, which could influence the lifestyle patterns of early risers. They rise early to pray. And there are many people who fall in categories between the early birds and the night owls, says Brian Gunia, a sleep researcher and associate dean at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

“I think most people would recognize that, in reality, chronotype is more of a continuous type of variable,” he says. Not everyone is always one type or the other. But traditionally, early birds have been considered to be the pillars of society and exhibit the founding principles of industry and hard work. And other research has found that “perceived night owls as significantly more lazy, unhealthy, undisciplined, immature, creative and young,” the authors wrote.

Gunia points out that the researchers don’t always include what time of day they conduct their studies which could influence the results.

“We found that morning people are more ethical in the morning and evening people are most ethical in the evening,” says Gunia, describing his own research. “So maybe it’s more of a fit between chronotype and time of day than it is this idea that morning people are better or worse.”

Experts say that humans don’t always fit into two, neat sleep categories and until more individualized research is conducted, remember that whether you are an early bird or a night owl, you can be any kind of bird you like — there are plenty of worms to go around, says TIME.