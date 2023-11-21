Morning Habits of the World's Longest Living People

Starting your day on the right foot can extend your life. People who live in the Blue Zones, areas around the world noted for their longevity, share morning habits that you can adopt to increase both health and longevity.

According to Eat This, Not That!, here are the four ways your can jump start your mornings to set the stage for a healthy, fulfilling day:

• Eat a nutritious breakfast. Dan Buettner, award-winning journalist who chronicles the lifestyles of those living in Blue Zones, says that old-fashioned oatmeal is the “consummate Blue Zone breakfast —especially as we enter the winter months.” He emphasizes that we should stick to “the steel-cut, slow-cooked kind” enjoying them with chopped nuts, especially almonds.

• Spend time with loved ones. Even on hectic mornings, try to check in with family. Putting family first is an important characteristic of those who live in the Blue Zones. “The foundation of every longevity culture in the world is how they connect,” Buettner explains. “They tend to put a priority on family over work and hobbies.”

• Drink coffee. Nicoyans, Sardinians and those who live in areas like Ikaria in Greece, kick off their mornings with a cup of coffee, slightly sweetened and without cream. Coffee is scientifically proven to boost your mood, help with depression, and contains antioxidants, says Eat This, Not That!

• Set your intentions for the day. Older individuals who have a purpose in their lives and set goals tend to live longer than those who don’t. Start each day by setting an intention or establishing a purpose for the day. According to research, if you can sum up your purpose in life with just one phrase, you could live up to seven years longer. Okinawans call this ikigai and Nicoyans call it plan de vida.