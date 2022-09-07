×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: monkeypox | vaccine | treatment | distribution | tpoxx | amerisourcebergen | states

US Expands Monkeypox Vaccine, Drug Distribution Through AmerisourceBergen Contract

healthcare worker giving monkeypox vaccine to a person
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 07:14 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday said it will significantly expand the number of distribution locations for monkeypox vaccines and treatments through a new $20 million contract with AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Under the new contract, HHS said it will be able to make up to 2,500 shipments per week of frozen doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), as well as shipments of SIGA Technologies' drug TPOXX to up to 2,500 locations.

The national stockpile had been shipping to only about 5 locations per state and other jurisdictions.

"This new commercial contract will help deliver vaccines and treatments to communities and at-risk individuals more quickly and bring us a step closer to ending the current outbreak," HHS Assistant Secretary Dawn O’Connell said in a statement.

Since late May, when a large multi-nation outbreak began in countries where the virus is not endemic, nearly 20,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, according to government data.

The vaccine and TPOXX doses - as well as the distribution - are being provided to states and other jurisdictions for free.

As of Sept. 2, the SNS has shipped more than 800,000 vials of Jynneos and more than 37,000 courses of TPOXX nationwide.

By the end of August, more than 350,000 doses of Jynneos had been administered in 30 jurisdictions that are reporting data on the shots to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved TPOXX in 2018 to treat smallpox, but the drug may be used for monkeypox under a special "compassionate use" protocol from the CDC.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday said it will significantly expand the number of distribution locations for monkeypox vaccines and treatments through a new $20 million contract with AmerisourceBergen Corp. Under the new contract, HHS said it...
monkeypox, vaccine, treatment, distribution, tpoxx, amerisourcebergen, states
275
2022-14-07
Wednesday, 07 September 2022 07:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved