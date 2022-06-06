US to Get 36,000 More Monkeypox Vaccine Doses This Week

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Monday it had instructed a monkeypox vaccine manufacturer to deliver an additional 36,000 doses this week as part of a drawdown from a U.S. vaccine stockpile.

In a statement, HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said the manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic , "holds over one million additional government-owned doses and the equivalent of 16.4 million doses that could be filled and finished upon request by the government."