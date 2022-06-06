×
Tags: monkeypox | vaccine | doses

US to Get 36,000 More Monkeypox Vaccine Doses This Week

hand with blue surgical glove holding a vial labeled 'monkeypox vaccine' and skin with monkeypox lesions in background
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 06 June 2022 01:00 PM

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Monday it had instructed a monkeypox vaccine manufacturer to deliver an additional 36,000 doses this week as part of a drawdown from a U.S. vaccine stockpile.

In a statement, HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said the manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic , "holds over one million additional government-owned doses and the equivalent of 16.4 million doses that could be filled and finished upon request by the government." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Health-News
77
Monday, 06 June 2022 01:00 PM
