US Orders 2.5M More Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine, Will Distribute to States

closeup of hand with surgical glove holding vial labeled 'monkeypox vaccine'
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 01 July 2022 11:35 AM EDT

The U.S. government has ordered 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for use against monkeypox outbreaks, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday.

The shot has already been cleared for both smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, where it is called Jynneos.

The U.S. government is ramping up its efforts to fight monkeypox by sending hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses to states in the coming months, expanding access for those most at risk and increasing supply to areas with high case numbers.

Globally, there have been more than 3,400 cases of monkeypox and one death since the outbreak began in May, according to a World Health Organization tally.

Bavarian Nordic said the total U.S. inventory of the vaccine would reach about 4.4 million doses when combined with a 2020 order for 1.4 million doses.

"This order of additional Jynneos vaccine will help us push out more vaccine quickly, knowing that we have more doses on the way in the coming months," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Deliveries under the latest contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continue through early 2023, the company said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
