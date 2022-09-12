×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: monkeypox | tpoxx | antiviral | treatment | trial | enrollment

US Starts Trial Testing Antiviral Tpoxx for Monkeypox

monkeypox entry in medical text, pills for treatment and syringe
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 12 September 2022 07:40 AM EDT

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Friday it had started enrolling monkeypox patients in a late-stage study testing Siga Technologies Inc's antiviral pill Tpoxx against the disease.

The oral and intravenous formulations of Tpoxx are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox, but does not yet have clearance to treat monkeypox.

It is, however, currently accessible by clinicians for treating monkeypox under a compassionate use request.

The NIH aims to enroll more than 500 patients, including both adults and children, who will then be randomized to receive either Tpoxx or placebo pills for 14 days.

Investigators will evaluate if participants receiving Tpoxx heal more quickly compared to placebo, as well as provide critical data on the optimal dosing and safety of the drug in children and people who are pregnant.

The United States has recorded more than 21,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Friday it had started enrolling monkeypox patients in a late-stage study testing Siga Technologies Inc's antiviral pill Tpoxx against the disease. The oral and intravenous formulations of Tpoxx are approved...
monkeypox, tpoxx, antiviral, treatment, trial, enrollment
161
2022-40-12
Monday, 12 September 2022 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved