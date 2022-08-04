×
Tags: monkeypox | public health emergency | biden | administration | us

US to Declare Monkeypox Public Health Emergency

several vials in a lab labeled positive for monkeypox
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 04 August 2022 01:56 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as soon as Thursday, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

The declaration would come from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, who is expected to discuss the plan at an afternoon briefing, the Post reported.

The HHS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

President Biden on Aug. 2 appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration's response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York.

Cases have crossed 6,600 in the United States, as of Wednesday's data. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

