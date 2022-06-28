Monkeypox Cases Increasing Around the World

More than 40 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceeded 4,100.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 10 cases as of June 27.

* SINGAPORE reported first case on June 22.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22.

* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24.

EUROPE

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 20 cases as of June 24.

* BELGIUM had detected 77 cases by June 21.

* BULGARIA had confirmed two cases as of June 23.

* CROATIA reported its first case on June 23.

* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed seven cases as of June 24.

* DENMARK had confirmed 16 cases by June 27.

* FINLAND had confirmed four cases as of June 21.

* FRANCE had confirmed 330 cases by June 24.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 765 cases by June 27.

* GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1.

* GREECE had confirmed three cases by June 23.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 12 cases by June 23.

* ICELAND had reported three cases as of June 17.

* IRELAND had confirmed 28 cases as of June 23.

* ITALY had detected 71 cases as of June 17.

* LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3, a second on June 8.

* LUXEMBOURG confirmed its first case on June 16.

* MALTA had confirmed two cases as of June 17.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 211 cases as of June 24.

* NORWAY had reported four cases by June 16.

* POLAND had reported 12 cases by June 15.

* PORTUGAL confirmed 20 new cases on June 24, bringing its total to 348.

* ROMANIA had confirmed six cases as of June 27.

* SERBIA reported first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported seven cases as of June 15.

* SPAIN had confirmed 736 cases by June 23.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 13 cases by June 23.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 55 cases as of June 24.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 910 confirmed cases as of June 23, including 873 in England, 26 in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland and eight in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 22 cases as of June 27.

* LEBANON announced first case on June 20.

* MOROCCO reported first case on June 2.

* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its first case on June 23.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15.

AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed four cases as of June 23.

* BRAZIL had confirmed 20 cases as of June 26.

* CANADA had confirmed 236 infections as of June 24.

* CHILE had reported six cases as of June 24.

* COLOMBIA reported three case on June 24.

* MEXICO had confirmed five cases as of June 15.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 200 cases in 26 states and the District of Colombia by June 24.

* PERU confirmed first case on June 27.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities