Molecule May Clear Brain of Alzheimer's Proteins

A small molecule called spermine may have the potential to “glue” together harmful protein strands in the brain, making them easier for the body to clear away naturally. A new study published in Nature Communications found that spermine encourages toxic tau and alpha-synuclein proteins to clump together in a form that the brain can more efficiently remove.

This cleanup process happens through autophagy — the body’s natural recycling system in which cells break down and reuse their own components. Autophagy is especially important for protecting the brain from toxic plaque buildup and maintaining healthy cellular balance.

According to ScienceAlert, researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Switzerland discovered that giving spermine to worms with Alzheimer’s- and Parkinson’s-like symptoms improved their brain cell function. The molecule appeared to boost the brain’s ability to clear out toxic proteins.

“The spermine is like cheese that connects the long, thin pasta without gluing them together, making them easier to digest,” says biophysicist Jinghui Luo of PSI.

Amyloid proteins such as tau and alpha-synuclein can misfold, accumulate, and form hard, insoluble plaques in the brain. These plaques disrupt normal cell function and are a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Because their buildup contributes to disease progression, finding ways to break them down or remove them is a major focus of current research.

Spermine also forms clumps, but unlike rigid amyloid plaques, these structures are softer, more mobile, and easier for the body to clear through autophagy. The molecule also appears to prevent amyloid proteins from hardening into stubborn plaques that resist normal waste-removal processes.

Experts caution that results from worms and test-tube studies do not automatically translate to human benefits. Still, the findings suggest that extra spermine may help the brain dispose of harmful proteins more effectively. Previous research has shown that spermine supports autophagy in mice and helps protect brain function from degenerative processes.

PSI scientists hope spermine and similar naturally occurring molecules could eventually play a role in treating other diseases, including cancer, by helping the body remove damaging toxins.