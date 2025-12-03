WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: molecule | natural | spermine | tau | alpha-synuclein protein | brain | alzheimers

Molecule May Clear Brain of Alzheimer's Proteins

researcher in lab looking through microscope
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 December 2025 12:09 PM EST

A small molecule called spermine may have the potential to “glue” together harmful protein strands in the brain, making them easier for the body to clear away naturally. A new study published in Nature Communications found that spermine encourages toxic tau and alpha-synuclein proteins to clump together in a form that the brain can more efficiently remove.

This cleanup process happens through autophagy — the body’s natural recycling system in which cells break down and reuse their own components. Autophagy is especially important for protecting the brain from toxic plaque buildup and maintaining healthy cellular balance.

According to ScienceAlert, researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Switzerland discovered that giving spermine to worms with Alzheimer’s- and Parkinson’s-like symptoms improved their brain cell function. The molecule appeared to boost the brain’s ability to clear out toxic proteins.

“The spermine is like cheese that connects the long, thin pasta without gluing them together, making them easier to digest,” says biophysicist Jinghui Luo of PSI.

Amyloid proteins such as tau and alpha-synuclein can misfold, accumulate, and form hard, insoluble plaques in the brain. These plaques disrupt normal cell function and are a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Because their buildup contributes to disease progression, finding ways to break them down or remove them is a major focus of current research.

Spermine also forms clumps, but unlike rigid amyloid plaques, these structures are softer, more mobile, and easier for the body to clear through autophagy. The molecule also appears to prevent amyloid proteins from hardening into stubborn plaques that resist normal waste-removal processes.

Experts caution that results from worms and test-tube studies do not automatically translate to human benefits. Still, the findings suggest that extra spermine may help the brain dispose of harmful proteins more effectively. Previous research has shown that spermine supports autophagy in mice and helps protect brain function from degenerative processes.

PSI scientists hope spermine and similar naturally occurring molecules could eventually play a role in treating other diseases, including cancer, by helping the body remove damaging toxins.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A small molecule called spermine may have the potential to "glue" together harmful protein strands in the brain, making them easier for the body to clear away naturally. A new study published in Nature Communications found that spermine encourages toxic tau and...
molecule, natural, spermine, tau, alpha-synuclein protein, brain, alzheimers, remove
341
2025-09-03
Wednesday, 03 December 2025 12:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved