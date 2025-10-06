WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mmr | vaccine | oneill | cdc | acting director | manufacturers | separate

Acting CDC Director Calls for Separating MMR Shot

(vial of MMR vaccine)
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 06 October 2025 04:49 PM EDT

The acting director of the CDC, Jim O'Neill, in an X post on Monday called on vaccine manufacturers to develop three separate monovalent vaccines to replace the combined measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

This comes hours after O'Neill signed off on a vaccine advisory panel's recommendation against the use of a combined measles-mumps-rubella-varicella vaccine before the age of 4 years.

Instead, shots will be given for measles-mumps-rubella with a separate vaccine for varicella, commonly known as chickenpox.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website there are currently no monovalent measles, mumps or rubella vaccines licensed for use in the United States. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The acting director of the CDC, Jim O'Neill, in an X post on Monday called on vaccine manufacturers to develop three separate monovalent vaccines to replace the combined measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. This comes hours after O'Neill signed off on a vaccine advisory panel's...
mmr, vaccine, oneill, cdc, acting director, manufacturers, separate
100
2025-49-06
Monday, 06 October 2025 04:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved