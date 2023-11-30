×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: migraine | pain | medication | prescription | ibuprofen | triptans | ergots

Migraine Meds 5 Times More Effective Than Ibuprofen

woman holding her head in pain
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 30 November 2023 08:48 AM EST

Migraine sufferers would do better to talk to their doctor about a prescription drug than reaching for a bottle of ibuprofen, a new study finds.

Drugs like triptans, ergots and anti-emetics can be two to five times more effective for treating migraines than ibuprofen, according to a report published Nov. 30 in the journal Neurology.

“These results confirm that triptans should be considered earlier for treating migraine, rather than reserving their use for severe attacks,” said researcher Dr. Chia-Chun Chiang, a neurologist with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

People in the throes of a migraine experience intense throbbing head pain, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea or vomiting, and even thinking issues.

There are many treatments available, but not much head-to-head data comparing their effectiveness, Chiang said.

For this study, Chiang and her colleagues tracked more than 3 million migraines self-reported by nearly 300,000 people using a smartphone app. The app allows users to monitor the frequency of their migraines, the triggers that caused them, the symptoms they had and the effectiveness of the medication they took.

Participants reported trying different medications for their migraines a total of 4.7 million times, and noted whether each helped or not. 

Researchers used that information to calculate the relative effectiveness of each drug, evaluating a total 25 meds across seven drug classes.

The top three classes of medications more effective than ibuprofen were:

  • Triptans, which were five times better.

  • Ergots, which were three times better.

  • Anti-emetics, which were two and a half times better.

Meanwhile, the top three individual migraine medications were all triptans:

  • Eletriptan was six times more effective than ibuprofen, with participants finding it helpful 78% of the time.

  • Zolmitriptan was five and a half times more effective, helpful 74% of the time.

  • Sumatriptan was five times more effective, helpful 72% of the time.

By comparison, ibuprofen was helpful just 42% of the time.

Acetaminophen did even worse – it was helpful only 37% of the time, and was 17% less effective than ibuprofen.

A common combination used to fight migraines – aspirin, acetaminophen and caffeine – was 69% more effective than ibuprofen alone, the researchers noted.

“For people whose acute migraine medication is not working for them, our hope is that this study shows that there are many alternatives that work for migraine, and we encourage people to talk with their doctors about how to treat this painful and debilitating condition,” Chiang said in a journal news release.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Migraine sufferers would do better to talk to their doctor about a prescription drug than reaching for a bottle of ibuprofen, a new study finds. Drugs like triptans, ergots and anti-emetics can be two to five times more effective for treating migraines than ibuprofen,...
migraine, pain, medication, prescription, ibuprofen, triptans, ergots, anti-emetics
411
2023-48-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 08:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved