Effective, Drug-Free Relief From Migraines

June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. If you are one of the 40 million Americans who suffer from migraines, according to the National Headache Foundation, you know how frustrating it can be to find effective treatment for the painful throbbing and whole-body symptoms that can last for days. But a leading neurosurgeon has suggestions for natural remedies to ease the pain and frequency of migraines.

Dr. Joseph Maroon has vast experience in dealing with migraines and has gathered valuable information on non-drug ways to tackle the debilitating pain. Maroon has been the team neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1981 and has seen many players in the NFL who suffered a concussion go on to develop blinding migraines.

“Migraines are prevalent in women of child-bearing age,” he says. “They are also very highly correlated with uncontrolled anxiety.” Maroon co-founded the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Center, one of the largest concussion clinics in the country, which is currently monitoring 17,000 patients suffering from concussions. “A great majority have migraines,” says Maroon.

Migraines are more than just bad, painful headaches. Fatigue, nausea, vision impairment, tingling and other symptoms can make it impossible to work or even enjoy everyday life. Here are some of Maroon’s top suggestions to mitigate migraine pain and frequency:



• Learn to avoid your migraine triggers. Keep a food diary for example. “Cheese, red wine, and nuts are common triggers,” says Maroon. Pay attention to what’s happening at the onset of your migraine symptoms and try to make lifestyle changes to avoid these scenarios. “However, some people minimize their triggers and still have migraines,” the expert notes.

• Practice relaxation exercises. “Yoga and breathing exercises may help minimize anxiety, which is a common trigger,” he says.

• Use vitamins and minerals wisely. “Physicians are obligated to first do no harm,” says Maroon, who prefers a holistic approach to treating migraines. “A specific combination of magnesium, riboflavin and feverfew has been used quite successfully for 25 years. It has become one of the most frequently recommended dietary supplements in the treatment of migraines among healthcare practitioners.” You can find a link to a product that contains all three nutrients here. Maroon also recommends taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements to help support blood vessel health. “There are now no-burp chewable options, with better absorption, that most everyone likes taking.”

• Electroceuticals. “These innovative devices approved by the Food and Drug Administration use electricity to stimulate the vagus nerve. This promotes a mediative state without actually meditating, and in some cases, results in fewer migraines,” says the expert.

“You don’t have to suffer. There are effective ways to help manage migraine symptoms, and possibly minimize their frequency, so that you can reclaim your life,” concludes Maroon.