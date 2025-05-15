FDA Approves Self-administered Migraine Treatment

Amneal Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its self-administered migraine drug, sending its shares up 6% in premarket trading.

The drug, branded as Brekiya, comes with a pre-filled auto injector and is approved for the treatment of acute cases of migraine, a condition characterized by recurrent attacks of throbbing and pulsating pain on one side of the head.

The single-dose drug can be administered by patients into the middle of the thigh and does not require refrigeration or assembly of the device, the company said.

Brekiya will be available in the U.S. by the second half of the year, Amneal said.