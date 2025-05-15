WATCH TV LIVE

FDA Approves Self-administered Migraine Treatment

Thursday, 15 May 2025 09:52 AM EDT

Amneal Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its self-administered migraine drug, sending its shares up 6% in premarket trading.

The drug, branded as Brekiya, comes with a pre-filled auto injector and is approved for the treatment of acute cases of migraine, a condition characterized by recurrent attacks of throbbing and pulsating pain on one side of the head.

The single-dose drug can be administered by patients into the middle of the thigh and does not require refrigeration or assembly of the device, the company said.

Brekiya will be available in the U.S. by the second half of the year, Amneal said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

