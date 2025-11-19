WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: microplastics | heart disease | cardiovascular | atherosclerosis | plaque | heart attack | stroke

Study: Microplastics Accelerating Heart Disease

narrowed artery due to atherosclerosis
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 November 2025 09:55 AM EST

Scientists have discovered that microplastics may be silently fueling heart disease.

Regular exposure to these ubiquitous tiny particles can speed up the development of atherosclerosis, a disease that narrows and hardens the arteries, according to researchers at the University of California, Riverside (UCR).

Microplastics are extremely small plastic fragments — usually less than 5 millimeters long— that come from the breakdown of larger plastic items or are intentionally manufactured for products such as cosmetics and cleaning agents. They are widespread in the environment, showing up in water, soil, and even in the air. People can ingest or inhale them, raising growing concerns about their potential effects on human health.

Atherosclerosis occurs when plaque — made up of fat, cholesterol, and other substances — builds up inside artery walls. This buildup restricts blood flow and increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

According to ScienceDaily, the UCR team discovered that only male mice developed severe atherosclerosis after being exposed to microplastics. The study, published in Environmental International, suggests that hormones or sex chromosomes may help protect females.

Health Alert: Your Heart Might Be Under Attack... Read More!

These findings support earlier studies that detected microplastics in human atherosclerotic plaques and linked higher levels of these particles with elevated cardiovascular risk. However, the new research takes the connection further by showing that microplastics may actively contribute to plaque formation rather than simply being present.

STUDY DETAILS

Lead researcher Changcheng Zhou, a professor of biomedical sciences at UCR’s School of Medicine, and his team fed both male and female mice a low-fat, low-cholesterol diet similar to what a health-conscious person might choose. The researchers then exposed the mice to microplastics at a dose of 10 milligrams per kilogram of body weight for nine weeks.

The results were striking: male mice developed 63% more plaque in the aortic root — the section of the artery connected to the heart — and 624% more plaque in the brachiocephalic artery, a major branch in the upper chest. Female mice did not show comparable plaque buildup.

Importantly, the mice did not gain weight or develop high cholesterol during the study, which ruled out traditional risk factors for atherosclerosis. Instead, the researchers found that microplastics altered certain types of cells involved in the disease. Endothelial cells, which line the inside of blood vessels, were particularly affected.

By using fluorescent microplastics, the researchers were able to track where the particles traveled. They found higher concentrations within the plaques and in the endothelial layer —findings that align with human studies.

"Our study provides some of the strongest evidence so far that microplastics may directly contribute to cardiovascular disease, not just correlate with it," Zhou said. "The surprising sex-specific effect — harming males but not females — could help researchers uncover protective factors or mechanisms that differ between men and women."

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Scientists have discovered that microplastics may be silently fueling heart disease. Regular exposure to these ubiquitous tiny particles can speed up the development of atherosclerosis, a disease that narrows and hardens the arteries, according to researchers at the...
microplastics, heart disease, cardiovascular, atherosclerosis, plaque, heart attack, stroke
464
2025-55-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 09:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved