Plant Chemicals May Counteract Harmful Microplastics

A promising new study found that eating lots of fruit and vegetables that are naturally high in antioxidants may lessen the harmful effects of microplastics.

Researchers with the Finland-China Food and Health Network published their findings on how anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant flavonoid, can counteract the oxidative stress caused by these tiny plastic particles.

Anthocyanins are pigments that give red, purple, and blue fruits and vegetables their vibrant colors. They are found in foods such as blueberries, raspberries, and eggplants. These compounds have been shown to possess strong antioxidant properties that help safeguard our cells from damage and support overall health.

According to The Guardian, the anthocyanins protect against a wide range of plastic-induced negative effects including reduction in testosterone and estrogen, decreased sperm counts and poorer quality sperm, erectile dysfunction and ovarian damage.

Microplastics are everywhere. They are tiny plastic particles, less than 5 millimeters in diameter, that originate from a variety of sources including larger plastic debris that degrades into smaller and smaller pieces, and from microbeads found in beauty products, cleaning products, and industrial processes. These particles are so small that they can pass through water filtration systems and end up in oceans and other bodies of water, where they become a pervasive environmental pollutant.

As many as 16,000 chemicals, many of which are toxic, such as BPA, phthalates, and PFAS, known as “forever chemicals” because they last a long time, are found in microplastics.

Microplastics can absorb harmful chemicals from their surroundings, which can then enter the human body when the microplastics are ingested, leading to various health issues. Some studies suggest that microplastics can disrupt hormone function in humans, leading to reproductive health issues, including decreased fertility, reduced sperm quality, and hormonal imbalances.

In the reproductive system, microplastics have been found in the testicles and semen in men. In women, they’ve been discovered in ovarian tissue, placentas, breast milk and fetuses.

For the new study, researchers found that male rats that were exposed to microplastics and then treated with anthocyanins had increased sperm counts and motility. Treating female rats with anthocyanins seemed to protect hormone receptors from the plastic chemicals and normalized levels of estrogen and other hormones.

While human studies are needed, researchers say their findings are promising in the search for ways to combat the onslaught of microplastics. Eating plenty of fruits, nuts, and vegetables, are a good way to help protect against the damage in the meantime.