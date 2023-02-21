×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: merck | covid | pill | lagevrio | molnupiravir | infection | household

Merck's COVID Pill Fails to Prevent Infection in Household Members

bottle of molnupiravir (Lagevrio) by Merck spilling some pills out on table
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 07:16 AM EST

Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 pill was ineffective in reducing the risk of infection in people exposed to an infected individual in the same household.

The pill, Lagevrio, also known as molnupiravir, is already approved in markets, including the United States and Europe, to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients.

The late-stage trial showed that participants treated with the pill were 23.6% less likely to develop COVID than those given a placebo, failing to meet the main goal of the trial, Merck said.

Last June, Pfizer Inc halted enrollments in a trial for its COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid, to treat standard-risk patients after a study showed the treatment was not effective in reducing symptoms in that group. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 pill was ineffective in reducing the risk of infection in people exposed to an infected individual in the same household. The pill, Lagevrio, also known as molnupiravir, is already approved in markets, including the United States...
merck, covid, pill, lagevrio, molnupiravir, infection, household, fail
119
2023-16-21
Tuesday, 21 February 2023 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved