Study: US Rated Worst Country for Mental Health

In its latest analysis, Mental Health First Aid Course has determined the best and worst countries when it comes to mental health. The U.S. rates in the bottom five countries for mental health wellness, due to high rates of substance use, among other factors. The Mental Health Index score is derived from analyzing a range of factors including mental disorder prevalence, suicide rates, and socio-economic indicators.

Turkey leads the list as the best country for mental health well-being, boasting the highest Mental Health Index score. Despite high unemployment (23.97%) and air pollution levels, Turkey had a relatively low rate of mental disorders such as schizophrenia and depressive disorders.

Canada claimed the second spot with a low suicide rate of 11.8 per 100,000 people and a low mental health disorder prevalence rate. Canada also has a healthy balance of work and mental well-being with 1,675 working hours annually and an unemployment rate of 10.75%.

Denmark has an exemplary quality of life and a robust mental health support system, securing the third position on the chart. The country’s low prevalence of mental health disorders, coupled with societal happiness and a suicide rate of 10.7 per 100,000 reflects the country’s success in monitoring and supporting mental health.

Bulgaria and Finland complete the top five, demonstrating strong mental health systems despite many challenges. Bulgaria’s battle with economic issues and high poverty rates contrasts with Finland’s higher suicide rate of 15.3 per 100,000. Both countries have made significant improvements to their mental health awareness and support services, contributing to their high rankings.

The Index finds Lithuania, Italy, Greece, the U.S., and Portugal as countries where mental health well-being requires urgent attention.

The U.S. stands out for its high number of deaths due to substance abuse disorders and a considerable portion of the population engaging in inadequate physical activity. These lifestyle factors along with a mental health disorder rate that includes a 0.43% rate of schizophrenia, and a 4.38% rate of depressive disorders, highlight a pressing need for better public health strategies. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the suicide rate in the U.S. is 14.04 per 100,000 individuals.

Mental health expert, Sarah Jeffries, says the findings reveal how we can emulate the countries who are addressing mental health in a comprehensive manner.

“The 2024 Mental Health Index shows us how different things like where we live, our jobs, and the air we breathe can affect our mental health. For example, even though Turkey has high unemployment and pollution, it still leads in mental health due to the low rates of disorders.

“On the other hand, the U.S. faces big challenges with a lot of people not exercising enough and too many deaths from using substances,” she said. “It’s clear from our study that mental health is connected to all sorts of things in our lives, from our economy to how we treat our environment. By understanding these connections, we can work towards better mental health for everyone, no matter where they live.”