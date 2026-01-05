WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mental health | resolution | new years | 2026

A Third in US Make 2026 Mental Health Resolutions

A Third in US Make 2026 Mental Health Resolutions

Monday, 05 January 2026 08:05 AM EST

More than a third of Americans plan to focus on their mental health as part of their New Year’s resolutions, a new survey says.

About 38% of Americans plan to make a mental health-related resolution for 2026, up 5% from a year ago, according to a new poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

“It is encouraging to see more individuals planning to prioritize their mental health in 2026, particularly younger adults,” APA President Dr. Theresa Miskimen Rivera said in a news release.

“The strategies people are embracing — such as regular physical activity, mindfulness practices, adequate sleep, time in nature and engaging in therapy — reflect a growing recognition that mental health is deeply connected to daily habits,” Miskimen Rivera said. “Even small, intentional changes can have a meaningful and lasting impact on overall well-being.”

Physical fitness (44%) and financial goals (42%) remain the top areas of focus, but results showed mental health is becoming a more important priority among Americans, the APA said.

Other common goals include diet (29%), focusing on social connections or relationships (29%) and spiritual growth (28%).

Heading into 2026, many Americans are struggling with anxiety, mainly regarding personal finances (59%), uncertainty about the coming year (53%) and current events (49%), the survey found.

“A new year can bring change, possibility and uncertainty,” APA CEO and Medical Director Dr. Marketa Wills said in a news release. “Feelings of anxiousness underscore the importance of paying attention to how we’re doing and taking practical steps, large or small, to support our mental health.”

Looking back on 2025, about 63% of Americans rated their mental health as excellent or good, 28% said it was fair and 8% said it was poor.

The APA’s Healthy Minds Poll included 2,208 adults surveyed on Dec. 2 and 3, 2025.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
More than a third of Americans plan to focus on their mental health as part of their New Year's resolutions, a new survey says. About 38% of Americans plan to make a mental health-related resolution for 2026, up 5% from a year ago, according to a new poll from the American...
mental health, resolution, new years, 2026
297
2026-05-05
Monday, 05 January 2026 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved