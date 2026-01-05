A Third in US Make 2026 Mental Health Resolutions

More than a third of Americans plan to focus on their mental health as part of their New Year’s resolutions, a new survey says.

About 38% of Americans plan to make a mental health-related resolution for 2026, up 5% from a year ago, according to a new poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

“It is encouraging to see more individuals planning to prioritize their mental health in 2026, particularly younger adults,” APA President Dr. Theresa Miskimen Rivera said in a news release.

“The strategies people are embracing — such as regular physical activity, mindfulness practices, adequate sleep, time in nature and engaging in therapy — reflect a growing recognition that mental health is deeply connected to daily habits,” Miskimen Rivera said. “Even small, intentional changes can have a meaningful and lasting impact on overall well-being.”

Physical fitness (44%) and financial goals (42%) remain the top areas of focus, but results showed mental health is becoming a more important priority among Americans, the APA said.

Other common goals include diet (29%), focusing on social connections or relationships (29%) and spiritual growth (28%).

Heading into 2026, many Americans are struggling with anxiety, mainly regarding personal finances (59%), uncertainty about the coming year (53%) and current events (49%), the survey found.

“A new year can bring change, possibility and uncertainty,” APA CEO and Medical Director Dr. Marketa Wills said in a news release. “Feelings of anxiousness underscore the importance of paying attention to how we’re doing and taking practical steps, large or small, to support our mental health.”

Looking back on 2025, about 63% of Americans rated their mental health as excellent or good, 28% said it was fair and 8% said it was poor.

The APA’s Healthy Minds Poll included 2,208 adults surveyed on Dec. 2 and 3, 2025.