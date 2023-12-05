Is Male Menopause Real?

Like women going through the distinct and drastic hormonal changes of menopause, men also suffer declining testosterone levels as they age. But “male menopause,” also called “manopause,” occurs over a period of years and the consequences aren’t quite as dramatic.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a man’s testosterone levels decline on average about 1% a year after the age of 40. But most older men still have testosterone levels within the normal range, with only 10% to 25% of them having levels considered to be low.

While testosterone levels can be checked with a blood test, many men who have low testosterone levels have no symptoms. Additionally, says the Mayo Clinic, the signs and symptoms associated with low testosterone could also be caused by aging, medication, or other conditions.

Some symptoms of low testosterone levels include:

• Reduced sexual desire and activity

• Decreased spontaneous erections or erectile dysfunction

• Swelling or discomfort in the breasts

• Infertility

• Loss of height and low bone density

• Hot flashes or sweats

Other potential symptoms include decreased energy, motivation and confidence, depression, and poor concentration. Experts suggest testing older men for testosterone levels if they are symptomatic. The recommendations for testosterone therapy vary with some experts advising testosterone treatment in men with sexual dysfunction who want to improve their sexual function, as long as they understand the risks and benefits.

Dr. David B. Samadi, a board-certified urologist, and the author of The Ultimate MANual: Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, tells Newsmax that the hormone is quite often overused because of its “macho man” association.

“Of course, testosterone is a necessary and potent chemical messenger that indeed directly influences many physiological processes in a man’s body,” Samadi explains. “Testosterone influences men’s sex drive, bone mass, fat distribution, and muscle mass and strength, among other things. What man doesn’t want to look strong, muscular, and ready for sex at the drop of a hat?”

But the expert warns that advertisers understand this and play upon this notion by touting unproven products. On any given day of the year, you see or hear commercials hawking a testosterone supplement promising to bring back men’s youthful vigor, says Samadi.

“As a urologist and prostate cancer surgeon, my advice to men is stay away from any spa, TV ads or any nonmedical person selling supplements for low T,” he says. “Testing testosterone and getting an accurate measurement can be tricky since levels fluctuate during the day. Only a doctor should be checking a man’s testosterone levels. Testosterone levels should be checked before 9 am when levels are their highest. Also, two tests are necessary to check for accuracy.”

Samadi says that testosterone deficiency may or may not have symptoms.

“But I can tell you, men with low T are like a car that’s run out of gas – they may be depressed, lack energy, motivation, and self-confidence, have reduced muscle mass and increased fat mass, loss of body hair, hot flashes, fewer spontaneous erections or difficulty sustaining erections and have little interest in sex,” he adds.

For any man who does have low testosterone, the benefits of hormone replacement therapy usually outweigh the risk, advises the expert. “When men are selected correctly for using this therapy, it can be very helpful. Testosterone therapy for these men can help maintain muscle mass, slow osteoporosis, boost energy and stamina, and bring back their love life. But I stress, it’s critical these men must be under surveillance with their doctor. Testosterone levels must be checked regularly as one possible side effect of testosterone therapy is it could stimulate the growth of prostate cancer cells.”

Men who think they have low testosterone levels should talk to their doctor, get tested, and if therapy is needed, follow-up with their doctor periodically to have testosterone levels checked and to make sure the therapy is not causing any health problems, says Samadi.