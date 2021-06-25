Men at Higher Risk for Cancer Than Women: Lifesaving Strategies

As June and Men’s Health Month come to a close, all men need to be proactive and take the time to work with their healthcare professionals to schedule checkups and lifesaving health screenings. In particular, men should pay attention to their risk for cancer, and take steps to prevent it or ensure early detection, when cancer is in its most treatable stages. During the pandemic, many people postponed routine but potentially life-saving cancer screenings. Now is the time to have them performed.

According to Katie Couric Media (KCM), studies have shown that men have a one-in-two chance of developing cancer over their lifetime versus a one-in-three chance for women. Here are five more important and lifesaving facts that men should consider: