6 Tips to Prevent Memory Loss

There are days when you feel like you’re losing your mind. You leave your phone at home. You walk into a room without knowing why you’re there. You can’t remember the name of your best friend’s daughter — the one who is getting married next month.

But neurologist Dr. Daniel Lesley tells TIME that if you feel that your memory is slipping, there are simple remedies to assess and improve the situation.

• Check if it’s reversible. People who are stressed or who have low vitamin B12 levels may experience memory loss or signs of early dementia. The same goes for those with infections like Lyme disease or autoimmune disorders like lupus. Check with your doctor.

• Keep a routine. Try to do the same things at the same time each day so that you have a pattern to follow. “If you’re juggling a crazy schedule that always changes, or you’re putting things in different places, then you are having to relearn or redo the same things differently each time,” notes Lesley. One trick is to put your keys or glasses in the same place each day, so you aren’t searching frantically all over the house.

• Keep your brain active. Exercise your brain by learning new skills, such as signing up for a class to learn a new language, say the experts at UCONN Center on Aging. Try “brain teasers” like crossword puzzles, word finds, and word games. Start a new hobby or learn to play an instrument.

• Stay social. Many experts say that staying connected is perhaps the single most important way to keep your memory intact. By interacting with others, you are constantly learning and keeping your mind sharp. If you are having trouble understanding conversations, have your hearing checked.

• Write things down. When you want to remember something important, write it down or make a jingle or rhyme about it. If your grocery list includes chicken, apples, tomatoes and string beans, remember to buy “CATS.”

• Take care of finances. Research has shown that financial worries can tax the brain and even drop your IQ. Budgeting, planning for the future, and getting professional help can ease the burden and do wonders for your memory and thinking, says Lesley.