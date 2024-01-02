Simple Habits Proven to Improve Your Memory

In this fast-paced world, it is easy to lose focus and become forgetful, which can be frustrating and annoying. Normal aging leads to gradual changes in the brain associated with thinking and memory. Many individuals find it harder to focus on the task at hand and to absorb information quickly as they get older.

By the age of 60, more than half of adults have concerns about their memory. But these temporary lapses are usually not associated with something serious such as Alzheimer’s disease, but more likely due to normal changes and structures of the brain, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Your memory is like a muscle that can be trained to be fitter and stronger. You can help your brain maintain its cognitive function by adopting simple habits.

• Stay busy. According to Inc, researchers found that people who keep working later in life rather than retiring have a slower decline in cognitive function. The study published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization examined millions of Chinese workers and found that those who were eligible for a government pension plan and retired suffered “significant adverse effects on cognition functioning” compared with workers who continued to be employed.

• Engage in hobbies and games. Researchers at Columbia and Duke Universities found that study participants who did crossword puzzles instead of video games fared much better in terms of memory functioning. The same results held true for Canadian researchers who found that people who participated in detail-oriented hobbies such bird watching, and having to identify these birds, have better memory.

• Read for pleasure. Another group of researchers found that people who read for pleasure strengthened their memory skills even more so than those who played word puzzle games. “In comparison to the puzzle group, the group that read books for eight weeks showed significant improvements to working memory and episode memory,” wrote the authors.

• Shake it up. The brain can be trained to develop new synaptic connections, a process called neuroplasticity, which can boost memory. “Some practical ways to trigger neuroplasticity are using the ‘wrong’ hand to brush your teeth, taking a different route to work, learning to paint or draw, playing chess and learning a new language,” says John Conde, a board-certified chiropractic neurologist from Delray Beach, Florida. “These types of activities will help to re-wire your brain.” Conde says that we can make “profound structural changes to the brain at any age.”

• Concentrate for 8 seconds. According to Pocket, these days we’re all about doing things faster. When you really want to remember something, concentrate on it for at least 8 seconds. Studies have shown that 8 seconds is the minimum amount it takes for information to go from your short-term memory to your long-term memory.

• Get enough sleep. Sleep deficit can lead to a number of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to studies. Lack of sleep affects our judgment and memory even after two to three nights of recovery sleep, says Inc. And do not be afraid to take naps. Researchers found that people who habitually nap have a larger total brain volume and experience less brain shrinkage over time — the equivalent of between 2.6 to 6.5 years of aging.



