7 Tips to Stay Safe This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is here, and it is time to enjoy the unofficial kickoff to summer. It is also important to keep you and your family safe while celebrating. Be watchful around water activities, stay sun savvy, and limit alcohol say the experts at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Here are some tips to safely enjoy your holiday weekend:

1. Practice water safety. Whether you are hosting an event in your backyard by the pool or out by a lake or beachfront, supervise swimmers around water. The best way to do this is to appoint someone as a lifeguard. Make sure younger children are within an arm’s reach of the water’s edge and never consume alcohol while swimming or supervising swimmers.

2. Stay safe in the sun. Slather on sunscreen frequently to avoid dangerous burns, which can increase your risk of cancer. Check out the Environmental Working Group’s sunscreen guide to get the best protection for you and your family. Consider providing shade for your guests like umbrellas or covered picnic areas to reduce sun exposure. A hat, sunglasses and special SPF clothing can provide even more protection.

3. Take precautions when grilling. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), says that fire departments nationwide go to approximately 8,900 home fires annually involving grills. And an average of 19,700 patients end up in emergency rooms because of injuries involving grilling, including more than 2,000 children under the age of five. Gas grills cause more home fires than charcoal grills, according to Nationwide. Remember that grills are designed for outdoor use only. Be wary of charcoal lighter fluid and never add more to a waning flame. You may prefer to use a charcoal chimney starter that uses newspaper to light the flame instead of fluid.

5. Avoid food poisoning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that each year 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness, of which grilling and picnic cases play a significant role. Always grill meat and vegetables separately and use a thermometer to check if the food is cooked properly. Refrigerate all food within two hours.

6. Drink responsibly. Alcohol may be a part of your Memorial Day celebration, so decide in advance how much alcohol you will be drinking and stick to your plan. If you are driving to your Memorial Day party, do not drink and drive. Elect a designated driver or arrange for a shared ride. Drinking alcohol dehydrates the body, so drink lots of water during the event and don’t drink on an empty stomach.

7. Don’t play with fire. A blazing fireworks display is the ideal finale to a Memorial Day celebration. If you are arranging a display at home, check with local authorities about what types of fireworks are permitted and suitable for residential use. Fireworks should only be lit outdoors in an area free of flammable grass or branches. Have a water hose or bucket handy to extinguish spent fireworks. After you light a firework, get away to a safe distance from it. Do not put it in a container of any kind. Only responsible adults should handle fireworks and make sure they are safely disposed of after the party is over.