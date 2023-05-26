Memorial Day Weekend Safety Checklist

Memorial Day weekend is here, and many Americans are getting ready to host a backyard barbecue or take part in other celebrations to honor the day. This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer festivities, and to ensure that you stay safe while enjoying the long weekend, follow these timely safety tips from the experts at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Keep an eye on swimmers. Whether you are hosting an event in your backyard by the pool or out by a lake or beachfront, supervise swimmers around water. The best way to do this is to appoint someone as a lifeguard. Make sure younger children are within an arm’s reach of the water’s edge and never consume alcohol while swimming or supervising swimmers. Stay safe in the sun. Slather on the sunscreen to avoid dangerous burns that increase your risk of cancer. Consider providing shade for your guests like umbrellas or covered picnic areas to reduce sun exposure. A hat and sunglasses and special SPF clothing can provide even more protection. Reapply sunscreen every two hours. Practice safe grilling. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), says that fire departments nationwide are called to an average of 8,900 home fires annually involving grills. And an average of 19,700 people landed in emergency rooms because of injuries involving grilling, including more than 2,000 children under the age of five. Gas grills cause more home fires than charcoal grills, according to Nationwide. But whatever grill you own, it is critical to take precautions when grilling so that you and your family can enjoy a safe holiday. Remember that grills are designed for outdoor use only. The NFPA says that over a quarter of home fires begin in a courtyard or patio and almost one-third start on an exterior balcony or open porch. Be wary of charcoal lighter fluid and never add more to a waning flame. Use a charcoal chimney starter that uses newspaper to light the flame instead of fluid. Clothing can easily catch fire, so ensure that your shirt tails, sleeves, or apron strings don’t hang over the grill, says Nationwide. Avoid food poisoning, another potential danger of a Memorial Day barbecue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that each year 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness. Always grill meat and vegetables separately and use a thermometer to check doneness. Refrigerate all food within two hours. Do not leave at room temperature, warns Dr. James Bain, of UnityPoint Health. Drink responsibly. Alcohol may be a part of your Memorial Day celebration, so decide in advance how much alcohol you will be drinking and stick to your plan. If you are driving to your Memorial Day party, do not drink and drive. Elect a designated driver or arrange for alternative transportation. Drinking alcohol dehydrates the body, so drink lots of water during the event and don’t drink on an empty stomach. Be careful with fireworks. A blazing fireworks display is the ideal finale to a Memorial Day celebration. If you are arranging a display at home, check with local authorities about what types of fireworks are permitted and suitable for residential use. Fireworks should only be lit outdoors in an area free of flammable grass or branches. Have a water hose or bucket handy to extinguish spent fireworks. After you light a firework, get a safe distance away. Do not put it in a container of any kind. Only responsible adults should handle fireworks and make sure they are safely disposed of after the party is over.