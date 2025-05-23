How to Stay Safe This Memorial Day Weekend

The long Memorial Day weekend is finally here. Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance to honor and mourn those who have died while serving in the U.S. military, both in peace and during times of war. But it is also a day when families and friends gather to kickoff the return of summer.

Unfortunatley, some celebrations can become hazardous if the proper precautions are not taken. According to the American Safety Council, a few simple tips will keep everyone safe, healthy and happy.

• Grilling and fire safety. Both grills and smokers can create delicious meals, but they also pose health hazards. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), says that fire departments nationwide go to an average of 8,900 home fires annually involving grills. And an average of 19,700 patients end up in emergency rooms because of injuries involving grilling, including over 2,000 children under the age of five. Never leave a hot grill unattended and always appoint a “grill master” to be in charge. Clean grills thoroughly before the first use and throughout the season. Keep them clean of grease, inspect propane fuel lines and position the grill away from structures, trees and high-traffic area. Be wary of charcoal lighter fluid and never add more to a waning flame. Use a charcoal chimney starter that uses newspaper to light the flame instead of fluid. Keep an extinguisher nearby.

• Food safety. Make sure to take food preparation precautions to avoid stomach ailments. Avoid cross-contamination by washing your hands often. Keep food at the proper temperature. Cold foods should be refrigerated and left out for no longer than an hour. Warm foods should be heated to at least 140° Fahrenheit until served. Cover buffet dishes to protect from insects and dispose of leftovers promptly.

• Sun safety. Sunscreen with an appropriate SPF should be applied 15 to 30 minutes before going out in the sun and then reapplied every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating. For full-body coverage, adults should use about one ounce — about the size of a shot glass. For the face, apply a nickel-sized dollop, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Don’t forget easy-to-miss spots like ears, your scalp, the back of the neck and the tops of your feet. Wear sunglasses and a hat and drink lots of fluids.

• Travel safety. Tens of millions of Americans travel during Memorial Day weekend so make sure your vehicle is in top working condition, says the American Safety Council. Check tire pressure, fill your tank and keep emergency essentials on hand. Choose the safest route and keep your eye on weather forecasts. Never drive after drinking or travel with someone who has been drinking. Last, but certainly not least, wear your seat belt.