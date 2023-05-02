10 Skin Cancer Myths Debunked

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to set up a visit with your dermatologist for a skin cancer screening. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, over 5 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed annually, making it America’s most common cancer. Fortunately, it is also one of the most preventable cancers.

Most skin cancers, like basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas are highly curable, but malignant melanoma is much more serious. An estimated 7,990 people will die from melanoma in 2023. Of those, 5,420 will be men and 2,570 will be women. Most melanomas are caused by the sun. One study from the U.K. found that about 86% of melanomas can be attributed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

To reduce your risk of skin cancer, learn how to protect yourself by knowing fact from fiction about this potentially deadly disease. Here are 10 common myths, and the truth, about skin cancer: