Skin Cancer is Deadlier for Men: Prevention Tips

With sunny days around the corner, it is time to think about protecting yourself against skin cancer, especially if you are male. Research shows that men are more likely to get potentially deadly melanoma, the most dangerous kind of skin cancer, than women. They are also more likely to die from it. Experts say a combination of physiology and behavior are to blame for this disparity.

According to The Washington Post, in 2023 the Skin Cancer Foundation estimates that there will be 97,610 cases of invasive melanoma diagnosed in the U.S. Of those, 58,120 will be men, and 39,490 will be women. Of the 7,990 people who will die of melanoma, 5,420 will be men.

Melanoma is a quick growing cancer that can spread into blood vessels and lymph nodes and attack other organs, says the Post. Some studies suggest that men’s skin does not retain disease-fighting antioxidants as well as women’s. Others suggest that women’s elevated level of estrogen is protective against skin cancer. But dermatologists also believe that men have a more cavalier attitude about sun protection than women.

“About half of women say they regularly use sunscreen when they’re spending time outdoors on a sunny day whereas only a quarter of men say they do,” says Dawn M. Holman, a behavioral scientist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who has studied sunscreen use in America. “And more than 40% of men say they never use sunscreen when they are out in the sun.” She added that some men view wearing sunscreen as a feminine behavior.

Since men tend to work and play more outdoors, they get more sun exposure over time than women. But they are woefully out of touch with the risks involved. A survey by the American Academy of Dermatology found that only half of men knew that there is no such thing as a healthy tan, compared to 76% of women. And while 70% of women knew that a base tan cannot protect you from the sun’s harmful rays, only 54% of men knew this is true. Finally, 65% of women recognized that skin cancer can develop on skin that gets intermittent or little sun, while only 56% men did.

Of course, one of the best ways to avoid getting skin cancer is to stay out of the sun. But if you are going to spend time outdoors, make sure to protect your skin with sunscreen. It’s important to choose the right product, say researchers frome the Environmental Working Group (EWG), who advise that consumers should avoid all spray and powder sunscreen products.

The organization releases its annual Guide to Sunscreens each year. The best-scoring recreational sunscreens on EWG’s list contain the mineral-based active ingredients zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or both, since they have fewer health concerns and offer good sun protection. Zinc oxide, especially, provides good broad-spectrum protection and protection from both UVA and UVB rays, and it is stable in the sun.

Here are some more tips to remember when selecting a sunscreen:

Choose a lotion instead of a spray – sunscreen sprays pose inhalation risks and may provide inadequate protection.

If you must use a pump or spray, apply it to your hands first and then wipe it on your skin.

Holman adds that wearing sunscreen is not enough to protect your skin against cancer. She suggests staying in the shade as much as possible, and wearing a hat and sunglasses. Also, check your phone’s UV index to avoid the sun’s harshest rays, which normally occur at midday. If the index is 11 or higher, stay indoors.

You should also consider wearing UV protective clothing that provides a 50 SPF or higher. And check yourself regularly for signs of melanoma on your body. Have your partner assist in checking hard-to-see places such as your back and top of the head. Visit the dermatologist yearly for a skin cancer check. The American Cancer Society offers guidance on how to perform a monthly skin self-exam.