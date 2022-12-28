Try Shaking Meditation to Release Holiday Stress

When you think of meditation, a vision of a serene practitioner sitting on a cushion, with eyes closed, barely moving a muscle, comes to mind. But there is an ancient tradition that’s gaining ground that involves shaking the body to unleash pent-up stress and emotion. It’s called shaking meditation and has its roots in many African, Australian, Polynesian, and Asian cultures.

“Shaking is a primal impulse to a stressful situation,” Leslie Saglio, a trauma and empowerment coach tells Well + Good. Animals shake after encountering life-threatening situations, possibly to release the energy of stressful or traumatic events so they can move on. Saglio says that humans also shake when they’re very stressed or emotional. For example, our hands tremble when we are nervous, or we shake with anger.

But Saglio says that, as humans, we have been taught to repress our emotions making it harder to process them and move forward. That’s where purposely shaking for a specific period of time can help us feel more relaxed and calmer by releasing the physical tension from our muscles and soothing our nervous system. A type of shaking meditation called trauma release exercise (TRE) has been used to help soldiers suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) reduce anxiety.

Experts say that people with PTSD should work with a certified practitioner and watch specific TRE videos as well as seek supplemental support and treatment, says Well + Good. Jenelle Kim, a well-known expert in ancient medical wisdom and the author of Myung Sung: The Korean Art of Living Meditation, says that there are other forms of shaking meditation you can do on your own to release tension, reduce stress, regulate the nervous system, and improve your overall well-being and emotional state.

Try shaking mediation: Stand with your feet apart, and knees slightly bent in a comfortable position. Start shaking your body gently, beginning with your legs and continuing the movement up to the arms, chest and back.

“Allow the feelings of shaking to become a tremor that takes over and feel the vibrations internally,” she says. Saglio adds that there is no right or wrong way to shake and suggests adding appropriate music to enhance the exercise. Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” or Florence and the Machine’s “Shake it Out” are good options. She recommends doing shaking meditation for five to 15 minutes, a few times weekly to reap the benefits.

Once you have finished your exercise, lightly stretch and practice deep breathing, says Kim.

You can follow the video here to help you learn to perform shaking meditation.