Medications That Increase Your Risk of Heat-Related Problems

heartbeat
Heartbeat (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 01:43 PM EDT

The current heat wave that’s punishing the Central and Southeastern U.S. may be even more dangerous for people take certain medications.

That’s because some medications affect how we manage heat effectively. Also known as hypersensitivity to heat, heat intolerance is a potentially dangerous condition that occurs when your body can’t regulate its temperature properly.

The consequences of heat intolerance can be serious, even life-threatening, especially for older Americans who may be taking several of these risky medications.

Researcher David Eisenman at the University of California tells NPR that people should continue taking their medicines but must make sure they keep themselves cool by staying in air conditioning, hydrating, and avoiding the hot sun.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a comprehensive list of medications that react with heat and sun as well as suggestions for consumers and healthcare professionals on how to handle heat intolerance.

According to SingleCare, these drugs are common culprits:

•Heart medications. Medicines to lower blood pressure such as diuretics or water pills like Lasix, beta blockers such as Toprol and Inderal, ACE inhibitors like Zestril, angiotensin II receptor blockers such as Valsartan, and antiplatelet drugs such as Plavix.

•Antidepressants. Drugs used to treat depression and anxiety such as SSRI’s (Celexa and Lexapro), SNRI’s (Cymbalta and Effexor XR), and tricyclic antidepressants (Elavil and Pamelor).

•Antipsychotics. Certain medications prescribed for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other mental health disorders can make you more vulnerable to heat. Examples are Risperdal, Haldol, and Zyprexa.

•Antihistamines like Benadryl are great for managing seasonal allergies but can stop you from sweating. Combine that with the hot summer sun and it increases your chances of overheating. Newer antihistamines such as Claritin, Zyrtec, and Allegra don’t have that effect.

•Decongestants. These drugs are used to treat the common cold and allergies. Generic names include pseudoephedrine (Sudafed), phenylephrine (Sudafed PE), and oxymetazoline nasal spray (Afrin, Zicam, Dristan, and Mucinex).

These medications are examples of potential troublemakers when it comes to interacting with the sweltering summer heat but are in no way an exhaustive or complete list. It’s best to check with your doctor or pharmacist to learn if the drugs you are being prescribed could cause heat intolerance. Never stop taking medication abruptly.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 05 August 2025 01:43 PM
