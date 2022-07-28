Potentially Dangerous Food, Medication Combinations

Many people are not aware that eating certain foods can affect the medications they take. The potential dangers include an interaction that makes a drug more potent – or less effective. The food can cause a reaction that changes the effect of the medication. Particular foods can also create or heighten side effects, according to Family Doctor.

“It’s an issue that’s not on a lot of people’s radar screens. Honestly, it is not on many doctors’ radar screens either,” says Bethanne Brown, professor of pharmacy at the J.L. Winkle College of Pharmacy at the University of Cincinnati. Brown says that the important information is likely found in the packet you receive when you pick up prescription drugs but can get lost in all the written information.

Here are five drug/food combinations that should be avoided: