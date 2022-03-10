5 Common Medications That Cause Unwanted Weight Gain

If you are packing on extra pounds despite eating well and exercising, your medication may be to blame. Experts say this unwelcome side effect of certain prescription drugs may exacerbate the condition they are meant to treat. For example, individuals with high blood pressure or arthritis are advised to maintain a healthy weight yet common prescriptions drugs to treat these illnesses often cause weight gain. According to a recent study published in Obesity, one in five adults takes at least one medication that causes weight gain.

According to AARP, the most common culprits are beta-blockers taken to lower blood pressure and diabetes drugs. Be aware if you take one of these medications: