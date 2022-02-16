These Foods Can Cause Dangerous Interactions With Common Medications

You may remember to ask your pharmacist if a new drug you are prescribed could interfere with any other medications you are taking. But certain foods and beverages may be problematic, too. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42% of Americans age 65 and older take five drugs or more at the same time, and 20% of older individuals take 10 drugs or more. This makes ensuring that the foods you eat do not interfere with your medications even more challenging.

Some foods can make certain drugs less effective, or even trigger a potentially dangerous response, so it’s important to ask your healthcare professional or pharmacist if there is a potentially problematic pairing. Here are some examples of foods and beverages that should be avoided when taking certain medications.