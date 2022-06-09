6 Health Services Medicare Doesn't Cover

Arriving at an age when Medicare pays for the majority of healthcare needs is a blessing for most Americans. Medicare Part A and Part B, also known as original or traditional Medicare, cover a large portion of your medical expenses after you turn 65, according to Kiplinger. But there are many services not covered by the program, which leads many Americans to purchase supplemental healthcare policies.

Pay attention to these six services not covered by Medicare:

Routine eye exams, glasses or contact lenses. Medicare will cover ophthalmologic expenses such as cataract surgery, but original Medicare generally does not cover routine vision exams or glasses, says AARP. Some Medicare Advantage plans provide vision coverage or you may be able to buy a separate supplemental policy that provides vision care alone, or one that includes both dental and vison care, according to Kiplinger. Most dental care. Medicare does not provide coverage for routine dental visits, teeth cleanings, fillings, dentures, and most tooth extractions. Some Medicare Advantage plans cover basic cleanings and X-rays but generally have an annual cap of $1,500. You could get a separate dental insurance policy or discount plan. Prescription drugs. While Medicare doesn’t cover outpatient prescription drugs, you can purchase a separate Part D policy that does cover the costs, or a Medicare Advantage plan that covers both medical and drug costs, says Kiplinger. Hearing aids. Medicare covers hearing-related medical conditions, but original Medicare and Medigap plans don’t pay for routine hearing tests or hearing aids, says AARP. Check your Medicare Advantage plan to see if you are covered or consider buying insurance or a membership in a discount plan that helps cover the cost of hearing devices. Chiropractic care. Original Medicare doesn’t cover most chiropractic services, but Medicare Part B does pay for manual spinal manipulation to correct partial dislocation of a spinal vertebrae from its normal position. Some Medicare Advantage plans do cover chiropractic costs so check with your provider. Long-term care. One of the largest potential expenses is the cost of long-term care for retirees. The average cost of a private room in a nursing home facility was roughly $9,034 monthly according to a Genworth Cost of Care survey in 2020 and in an assisted living facility, the monthly cost of a room was $4,500. Medicare provides coverage for some skilled nursing services but not for help with bathing, dressing and other daily living activities. You can buy long-term-care insurance or a combination of long-term-care and life insurance policies to help cover these costs.

Look up more information on Medicare coverage for tests, items and services here, or download the free “What’s Covered” mobile app.