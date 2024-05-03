Dr. Crandall: Plant-Based 'Meat' Is Not Heart Healthy

A new study out this week determined that eating plant-based meats is no healthier for your heart than enjoying real meat. This finding isn’t a surprise to Chauncey Crandall, M.D., one of American’s most famed cardiologists.

“We call that fake meat. This plant-based meat is manipulated,” says Dr. Crandall, the New York Times bestselling author and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

Take Charge of Your Heart Health – Start Today!

For the study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, participants ages 30 to 70 ate a fixed amount of beef, pork, or chicken breast or an assortment of plant-based meat analogs (PBMAs) from Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat and other manufacturers.

After eight weeks, changes to cholesterol and triglyceride levels were similar in both groups. In addition, meat-eaters had better blood glucose and blood pressure management than those who ate the PBMAs. The scientists concluded that substituting animal-based meats with plant-based meatless products did not benefit cardiovascular health.

Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease: The Simple Heart Cure Diet

Crandall does not recommend eating plant-based meat. “It has additives…different processing agents, different flavor agents,” Crandall told Newsmax’s “Newsline.”

Dr. Crandall is the author of “The Simple Heart Cure Diet & Meal Plan,” which contains 28 days of healthy meals and more than 100 easy and delicious recipes. The Yale-trained heart surgeon is also editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report" newsletter.

“What I would recommend to people with underlying heart disease is to focus more on the Mediterranean diet ─ a plant-based diet.”

Eat Your Way to Better Heart Health with Dr. Crandall's Plan

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, and nuts ─ and healthy fats, from extra virgin olive oil and fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

The diet limits or cuts red meat, choosing poultry, fish, or legumes instead. It also calls for little to no sweets, sugary drinks, or butter.