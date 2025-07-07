WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: measles | cases | high | record | reach | increase

US Measles Cases Reach Record High

young girl with measles with thermometer in her mouth
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 07 July 2025 01:42 PM EDT

Measles cases in the United States have already reached a six-year high this year, data from Johns Hopkins University's outbreak response center showed, as a drop in vaccination rates causes a surge in the disease once eliminated from the country.

The U.S. had 1,277 cases of measles, the data showed on Friday, surpassing the last record of 1,274 cases from 2019.

Measles was declared eliminated from the country in 2000, meaning there were no cases spreading within the country that year. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued identifying individual cases tied to international travel, and outbreaks have occurred every year since elimination.

This year's surge, one of the worst outbreaks in the U.S., has primarily been driven by a drop in vaccination rates, particularly among children in states such as Texas and New Mexico, where coverage has fallen well below the 95% threshold required for herd immunity.

Johns Hopkins' data showed 790 confirmed cases in Texas - the epicenter of the current measles outbreak - while 95 cases were reported in New Mexico. Data from the CDC does not yet reflect the record as it is updated weekly on Wednesdays. As of July 1, a total of 1,267 confirmed measles cases and three deaths were reported by 38 jurisdictions, according to the CDC.

Last week's CDC data showed there has been a slowdown in spread of the infection, but it has spread to surrounding states.

There have been 27 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 88% of confirmed cases are outbreak-associated, according to CDC's data.

Experts have urged public health officials to provide urgent endorsement for highly effective vaccines. The measles vaccine is 97% effective after two doses, according to the CDC. (

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Measles cases in the United States have already reached a six-year high this year, data from Johns Hopkins University's outbreak response center showed, as a drop in vaccination rates causes a surge in the disease once eliminated from the country. The U.S. had 1,277 cases of...
measles, cases, high, record, reach, increase
285
2025-42-07
Monday, 07 July 2025 01:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved