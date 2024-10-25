WATCH TV LIVE

E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Expands

Friday, 25 October 2024 12:35 PM EDT

A deadly outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has expanded, with at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said Friday.

Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Two people developed a dangerous kidney disease complication, and one person died.

No source of the outbreak has been identified, officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. But investigators have focused on slivered onions used on the burgers, as well as beef patties.

McDonald's officials have said that a California-based produce grower, Taylor Farms, supplied yellow onions that have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination. McDonald's pulled the burger from menus in several states on Tuesday when the outbreak was announced.

