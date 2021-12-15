First Robotic-Assisted Mastectomy Performed in Israel

The first robotic-assisted mastectomy was recently performed in Israel using the da Vinci surgical system. The operation, performed by a surgical team from the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center using a robot controlled by the surgeon, was a success.

“This is the next thing for patients who need to undergo a mastectomy,” said Dr. Yoav Barnea, a specialist in plastic surgery and head of the Plastic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery unit at Sourasky, according to The Jerusalem Post. “The robot will allow for maximum accuracy, great aesthetic results, including preserving the original nipple, and all in just one surgery instead of at least three separate surgeries in the previous method ― and with quick recovery and minimum scars.”

The da Vinci method allows the surgeon to sit at a console and direct the arms of the robot while a special camera offers a picture of the inside of the breast, providing the doctor with full visualization of the process. This is an advantage over traditional mastectomies, which involve large scars in the lower part of the breast without a visual of the upper portion, so the doctor is working blindly for some of the surgery.

The whole procedure takes only a couple of hours per breast, but also comes with a higher price tag than a traditional mastectomy. There is also a difficult learning curve for surgeons who need to master the art of robotic-assisted surgery, or RAS. According to the Post, the procedure is currently approved for preventative mastectomies for Israeli women who have the BRCA gene or who are at high risk for breast cancer for other reasons.

The first U.S. robotic-assisted mastectomy was performed in New York in 2018 on a 45-year-old woman who had not been diagnosed with breast cancer, but carried the BRCA gene and wanted to be proactive about her health, says the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that “while robotically-assisted surgery is safe and effective for performing certain procedures when used appropriately and with proper training, the FDA has not granted marketing authorization for any robotically-assisted surgical device system for use in the United States specifically for the prevention or treatment of cancer.”

RAS procedures that have earned FDA approval are gallbladder removal, hysterectomy and prostatectomy (removal of the prostate), as well as laparoscopic surgical procedures in general surgery, according to recent statement.

Barnea says that he thinks that the procedure will be standard care for breast cancer patients in the future.

“I believe this innovative method will soon become the surgical routine for hundreds of breast patients in Israel every year,” he told the Post.