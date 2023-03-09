×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mammogram | results | breast | density | fda

FDA: Mammogram Must Include Breast Density

woman undergoing mammogram and a technician in room
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 09 March 2023 03:50 PM EST

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday all mammography facilities in the country will be required to notify patients about the density of their breast tissues, as that can potentially make detection of tumors more difficult.

Breast density can influence the accuracy of mammography, which relies on X-rays passing through breast tissues to diagnose and locate tumors.

Mammograms remain the best tool for screening and detection of breast cancer, which is the second most common form of cancer among women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency recommends patients with dense breasts, a normal and common finding in mammograms, to discuss their individual situation with their respective healthcare providers.

The updated rules will help ensure patients receive information on the potential need for further evaluation or a repeat mammogram, the health regulator said.

"Increasing early detection is the best way to improve outcomes, and this new standard does just that," Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday all mammography facilities in the country will be required to notify patients about the density of their breast tissues, as that can potentially make detection of tumors more difficult.Breast density can influence the...
mammogram, results, breast, density, fda
167
2023-50-09
Thursday, 09 March 2023 03:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved