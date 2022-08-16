2 Million Infant Swings, Rockers Recalled Due to Strangulation Danger

Millions of infant swings and rockers are being recalled because crawling babies can get entangled in straps that dangle beneath them.

The recall applies to MamaRoo and RockaRoo swings and rockers manufactured by Thorley Industries of Pittsburgh. The company, which does business under the name 4moms, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the action on Aug. 15.

They said anyone who has a crawling infant and this style and brand of baby swing or rocker should immediately stop using the equipment.

Parents should place the swing or rocker in an area that crawling babies cannot access, and then contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from dangling when not in use, the announcement said.

4moms said it had received two reports of infants getting entangled in the strap under unoccupied MamaRoo swings. In one case, a 10-month-old died from asphyxiation as a result. In the other, a 10-month-old suffered bruising to the neck and was rescued by a caregiver.

The company is recalling 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers in the United States, as well as 60,000 MamaRoos and 10,000 RockaRoos that were sold in Canada. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The products were purchased between January 2010 and August 2022 at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon. They retailed for $160 to $250.

MamaRoo baby swing models affected by the recall are those that use a three-point harness, which are versions 1.0 and 2.0 with model number 4M-005; version 3.0 with model number 1026; and version 4.0 with model number 1037.

The model with the five-point harness is not included in the recall.

The recalled RockaRoo is model number 4M-012.

Consumers can contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Or by going to their website at 4moms.com and clicking on "SAFETY AND RECALL".