×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: malaria | maryland | mosquitoes | local

Maryland Reports Case of Locally Acquired Malaria

close-up of mosquito on skin
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 21 August 2023 08:57 AM EDT

There's been another case of locally acquired malaria in the United States, this time in Maryland, authorities report.

It's the first time this has happened in that state in 40 years.

No evidence connects this case to seven locally acquired infections in Florida or another one in Texas that were previously reported, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case," Maryland Health Department Secretary Laura Herrera Scott said in the statement.

The state health department said the patient, who is hospitalized and recovering, has not traveled outside the United States recently, NBC News reported.

The patient had gone to the hospital with symptoms including fever and sweating, said Dr. David Blythe, director of the health department's infectious disease division, NBC News reported.

A mosquito may have acquired malaria from a person who had acquired it while traveling, and then spread it via a bite to the Maryland patient, Blythe theorized.

Malaria, a mosquito-borne illness, is rare in the United States and was considered eliminated nationally by 1951. Death from the disease can typically be prevented with treatment, the CDC said.

Nearly all of the more than 2,000 malaria cases reported annually in the United States are acquired by travelers overseas.

The cases in Florida and Texas have all been reported since May, according to the CDC

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
There's been another case of locally acquired malaria in the United States, this time in Maryland, authorities report. It's the first time this has happened in that state in 40 years. No evidence connects this case to seven locally acquired infections in Florida or another...
malaria, maryland, mosquitoes, local
237
2023-57-21
Monday, 21 August 2023 08:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved