Half of Americans Do Not Get Enough Magnesium

Most adults do not get enough magnesium through diet alone, especially as we get older.

Our great grandparents obtained 500 milligrams of magnesium daily from their diet. Today, our soil has been so depleted of this crucial mineral that the amount we normally get from food has been diminished to under 200 milligrams a day. In addition, the magnesium we do get is also diminished by eating sugar, a stress-filled life, working out too hard, certain medications and caffeine. If you are feeling tired and sluggish, you may suffer from magnesium deficiency.

Magnesium is the most important mineral we need in terms of day-to-day function, and yet half of Americans consume less than the recommended intake, according to the National Institutes of Health. Magnesium deficiency is most often caused by lifestyle factors, including a diet that’s high in processed foods, alcohol abuse, and Type 2 diabetes.

David Friedman, a clinical nutritionist and the best-selling author of “Food Sanity, How to Eat in a World of Fads and Fiction,” tells Newsmax that “magnesium plays a vital role in converting food into energy, protein synthesis, regulating the nervous system and repairing our DNA. Without magnesium, our muscles and nerves couldn’t function, or brain wouldn’t work, and our bones would turn to Jell-O!” he says.

Here are simple ways to boost magnesium levels:

• Eat more magnesium-rich foods: Incorporate more leafy greens like spinach and Swiss chard, nuts and seeds such as almonds and pumpkin seeds, and whole grains into your diet. Nuts and seeds are some of the best sources of magnesium, according to Health. Avocados are another good source.

• Consider taking a supplement. If dietary changes alone are not sufficient, you may benefit from a magnesium supplement. Consult with a healthcare provider to find the right type and dosage for your needs. Magnesium citrate, aspartate, chloride, and lactate are better absorbed than magnesium oxide or sulfate.

• Limit alcohol, sugar and caffeine. Excessive alcohol intake can interfere with magnesium absorption. Both sugar and caffeine can reduce the amount of magnesium in your body, so try to limit your intake of these substances.

• Manage stress. Chronic stress can deplete magnesium levels, so it’s important to find effective ways to manage stress, such as practicing mindfulness, yoga, or taking regular breaks to relax. According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, low levels of magnesium can also contribute to increased stress, causing a vicious circle.

The recommended daily intake for magnesium varies based on age, sex, and life stage. For adult men, the daily requirement is about 400 to 420 milligrams, while adult women need around 310 to 320 milligrams. Pregnant and breastfeeding women have higher demands, ranging from 350 to 360 milligrams per day.