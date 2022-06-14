Lyme Disease is on the Rise: How to Protect Yourself

A shocking major review of available data revealed that more than 14% of the world’s population has had Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness that causes rash and flu-like symptoms, including muscle and joint aches, headache, nausea, and vomiting. While the condition is rarely fatal, Lyme disease can cause long-term health issues such as irregular heartbeat, eye inflammation, hepatitis and severe fatigue, says the Mayo Clinic.

More than 300,000 new cases of Lyme disease are estimated to occur every year in the U.S. That makes Lyme disease the most frequent tick-born infection in North America. The ticks that transmit the disease are deer ticks that are small and difficult to see, say the experts at Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Research Center.

Here are five tips to help prevent tick bites and Lyme disease: