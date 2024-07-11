WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lupus | immune system | autoimmune | bacteria | toxins

Scientists Identify Cause of Lupus, Way to Reverse It

pills, and a paper that says 'Diagnosis: Lupus'
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 11 July 2024 09:02 AM EDT

Lupus is caused by a specific defect in the immune system that can be reversed, potentially curing the autoimmune disorder, a new study claims.

The disease appears to be caused by malfunctions in an immune system pathway that regulates cells’ response to environmental pollutants, bacteria and toxins.

Insufficient activation of this pathway, controlled by the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), results in an overproduction of immune cells that attack the body itself rather than foreign invaders, researchers said.

By fully activating this immune system response, “we can reduce the number of these disease-causing cells,” said researcher Dr. Jaehyuk Choi, an associate professor of dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“If these effects are durable, this may be a potential cure,” Choi added in a Northwestern news release.

Lupus occurs when the immune system turns on the body, causing systemic inflammation that can result in life-threatening damage to organs like the kidneys, heart and brain.

Existing treatments have focused on suppressing the immune system, which left patients vulnerable to dangerous infections.

“Up until this point, all therapy for lupus is a blunt instrument. It’s broad immunosuppression,” Choi said. “By identifying a cause for this disease, we have found a potential cure that will not have the side effects of current therapies.”

To test if this pathway drives lupus, researchers tested AHR-activating drugs on blood samples taken from lupus patients.

This treatment seemed to reprogram the lupus-causing cells into cells that might instead promote wound healing, researchers reported July 10 in the journal Nature.

“We’ve identified a fundamental imbalance in the immune responses that patients with lupus make, and we’ve defined specific mediators that can correct this imbalance to dampen the pathologic autoimmune response,” researcher Dr. Deepak Rao, a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said in a news release.

The next step is to use this knowledge to make new treatments for lupus patients using AHR-activating drugs, researchers said.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Lupus is caused by a specific defect in the immune system that can be reversed, potentially curing the autoimmune disorder, a new study claims. The disease appears to be caused by malfunctions in an immune system pathway that regulates cells' response to environmental...
lupus, immune system, autoimmune, bacteria, toxins
324
2024-02-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 09:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved