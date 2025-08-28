Dr. Small: Feel Younger, Live Longer

We’ve all heard the saying, “You’re as young as you feel.” Now, research suggests that this may actually be true.

Dr. Gary Small, brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, says studies show that people who feel younger than their chronological age live significantly longer than those who don’t.

“Researchers have asked thousands of older adults a very simple question: ‘How old do you feel?’ They found that people who report feeling younger than their actual chronological age live significantly longer,” Small tells Newsmax’s "National Report."

“In fact, one study found that those who reported this positive self-perception of age lived seven years longer than those who did not,” adds Small.

Why 'Subjective Age' Matters

Subjective age — how old a person feels rather than their actual chronological age — can influence mental and physical health. Small says optimism plays a key role.

“People who have this younger feeling are more optimistic. If you’re more optimistic, you’re more likely to live a healthy lifestyle, cope with stress better, and fight age-related inflammation and oxidative stress, which causes premature aging,” explains Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

The Formula for Successful Aging

Maintaining a youthful mindset is only part of the equation. “I’m convinced there’s a formula for successful aging: regular exercise, mental stimulation, a healthy social life, eating well, and managing stress,” says Small, editor of Dr. Gary Small’s Mind Health Report.

He also notes that appearance can affect how we feel. “Looking young helps you feel young. Good grooming, dressing well, and taking pride in your appearance makes a good impression — and people respond to you in a positive way.”

Social Connections Count

Social interaction is another powerful anti-aging tool. “Loners do not do well,” warns Small. “Having a positive social life and spending time with people who are empathic — not toxic — will increase life expectancy, improve cognitive health, and even lower dementia risk.”

Implications

While we can’t stop the clock, how we perceive our age — and how we live — can influence how long and how well we live. As Small puts it: “Look good to feel young — and live longer.”

His book, "Two Weeks to a Younger Brain," offers practical strategies to sharpen memory, reduce stress, and keep the mind young.