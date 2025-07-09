Study: Sunlight Passes Through Body, Improves Vision

A breakthrough study published in Nature has added to the evidence that getting outside daily is good for us. Researchers found that sunlight penetrates deeply into the human body, improving physiological functions, including vision.

Specifically, long wavelength red light was shown to reach internal organs, boost energy production in the body, and improve physiological function, particularly in the visual system.

Study author Glen Jeffery, a professor at the Institute of Ophthalmology at University College London, says that this deep red, healing light can penetrate through clothing and improves vision even when that part of the light is not hitting the eye.

In previous research, Jeffery and his team found that a mere three minutes of 670 nanometer (long wavelength) deep red light exposure in the morning improved eyesight by boosting mitochondria production for at least a week. Mitochondria, called the “powerhouses of cells” convert food into usable energy in the body. The outer retina of the eye contains more mitochondria than any other tissue, said the authors, and can age rapidly.

In the current study, researchers used a longer wavelength application, in this case 850 nanometers, for 15 minutes daily, which was shown to be absorbed into the body and improved visual function.

The authors say that the new findings regarding deep red light marks a breakthrough for eye health and should lead to affordable home-based eye therapies, helping the millions of people with naturally declining vision.

“We demonstrate that one single exposure to long wave deep red light in the morning can significantly improve declining vision, which is a major health and well-being issue, affecting millions of people globally,” says Jeffery.

Jeffery’s research also highlights how external factors, such as light exposure, can influence mitochondrial activity, further underscoring light’s importance to our overall health.

“The best way of harnessing this healing light energy is walking outside in sunlight or using old incandescent lights on your house that are rich in infrared light that we cannot see,” Jeffery tells Newsmax. “But we can feel it because it comes out as heat. You can’t see infrared light, but you can feel it.”

Jeffery points out that infrared light doesn’t produce sunburn but rather penetrates deeply into the body. Your body responds best to this light in the morning because that’s when we are most receptive to it, he says.

Dr. Roger Seheult, an associate clinical professor at the University of California, Riverside, School of Medicine and School of Medicine is excited by the latest findings that confirm his stance on the healing power of infrared light.

Seheult, a vocal proponent of using infrared light to fight chronic disease, says that the latest study confirms his belief that this powerful force may be protective of diabetes, dementia, cancer and other disease that may be influenced by mitochondrial dysfunction.

He adds that you can harness the power of sunlight even when wearing sunscreen to protect against skin damage because sunscreens do not block infrared light.

“Furthermore, trees, bushes, grass, and greenery in general are very reflective of infrared light,” he explains. “Simply being outside in the shade surrounded by vegetation can significantly increase the amount of infrared light being absorbed into your body.” This may be at the root of why multiple studies have shown an association between green spaces and a reduction in blood pressure, diabetes, anxiety and an improvement in mental health,” Seheult adds.

Seheult tells Newsmax that infrared light is highest in proportion in the early day and late day, at sunrise and sunset respectively.