WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: long wavelength red light | sunlight | vision | mitochondria | aging

Study: Sunlight Passes Through Body, Improves Vision

woman taking in the light at sunrise
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 July 2025 03:10 PM EDT

A breakthrough study published in Nature has added to the evidence that getting outside daily is good for us. Researchers found that sunlight penetrates deeply into the human body, improving physiological functions, including vision.  

Specifically, long wavelength red light was shown to reach internal organs, boost energy production in the body, and improve physiological function, particularly in the visual system.

Study author Glen Jeffery, a professor at the Institute of Ophthalmology at University College London, says that this deep red, healing light can penetrate through clothing and improves vision even when that part of the light is not hitting the eye.

In previous research, Jeffery and his team found that a mere three minutes of 670 nanometer (long wavelength) deep red light exposure in the morning improved eyesight by boosting mitochondria production for at least a week. Mitochondria, called the “powerhouses of cells” convert food into usable energy in the body. The outer retina of the eye contains more mitochondria than any other tissue, said the authors, and can age rapidly.

In the current study, researchers used a longer wavelength application, in this case 850 nanometers, for 15 minutes daily, which was shown to be absorbed into the body and improved visual function.

The authors say that the new findings regarding deep red light marks a breakthrough for eye health and should lead to affordable home-based eye therapies, helping the millions of people with naturally declining vision.

 “We demonstrate that one single exposure to long wave deep red light in the morning can significantly improve declining vision, which is a major health and well-being issue, affecting millions of people globally,” says Jeffery.

Jeffery’s research also highlights how external factors, such as light exposure, can influence mitochondrial activity, further underscoring light’s importance to our overall health.

“The best way of harnessing this healing light energy is walking outside in sunlight or using old incandescent lights on your house that are rich in infrared light that we cannot see,” Jeffery tells Newsmax. “But we can feel it because it comes out as heat. You can’t see infrared light, but you can feel it.”

Jeffery points out that infrared light doesn’t produce sunburn but rather penetrates deeply into the body. Your body responds best to this light in the morning because that’s when we are most receptive to it, he says.

Dr. Roger Seheult, an associate clinical professor at the University of California, Riverside, School of Medicine and School of Medicine is excited by the latest findings that confirm his stance on the healing power of infrared light.

Seheult, a vocal proponent of using infrared light to fight chronic disease, says that the latest study confirms his belief that this powerful force may be protective of diabetes, dementia, cancer and other disease that may be influenced by mitochondrial dysfunction.

He adds that you can harness the power of sunlight even when wearing sunscreen to protect against skin damage because sunscreens do not block infrared light.

“Furthermore, trees, bushes, grass, and greenery in general are very reflective of infrared light,” he explains. “Simply being outside in the shade surrounded by vegetation can significantly increase the amount of infrared light being absorbed into your body.” This may be at the root of why multiple studies have shown an association between green spaces and a reduction in blood pressure, diabetes, anxiety and an improvement in mental health,” Seheult adds.

Seheult tells Newsmax that infrared light is highest in proportion in the early day and late day, at sunrise and sunset respectively.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A breakthrough study published in Nature has added to the evidence that getting outside daily is good for us. Researchers found that sunlight penetrates deeply into the human body, improving physiological functions, including vision. Specifically, long wavelength red light...
long wavelength red light, sunlight, vision, mitochondria, aging
586
2025-10-09
Wednesday, 09 July 2025 03:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved