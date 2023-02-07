×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: listeria | recall | sandwiches | snacks | salads | wraps | fresh creative cuisine

More Than 400 Snacks, Sandwiches Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

packaged sandwich wraps in refrigerator section of grocery store
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 09:49 AM EST

A variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, snacks and yogurt made by the company Fresh Ideation Food Group have been recalled because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

All of the products have a "Fresh Creative Cuisine" label or an identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name, the Baltimore company said in its recall notice.

The items also have a fresh through or sell through date ranging from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

Products could have been purchased at retailers, in vending machines and on transportation services from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, the company said.

The company recalled the products after its environmental samples tested positive for L. monocytogenes. It has not received any reports of illness.

The company announced the recall on Feb. 3.

L. monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those most at high risk. These include young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC at 855-969-3338 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST on Mondays through Fridays.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, snacks and yogurt made by the company Fresh Ideation Food Group have been recalled because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. All of the products have a "Fresh Creative Cuisine" label or an identifier on the bottom of...
listeria, recall, sandwiches, snacks, salads, wraps, fresh creative cuisine
225
2023-49-07
Tuesday, 07 February 2023 09:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved