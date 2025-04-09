Liquid Eggs Recalled Due to Bleach Contamination

More than 212,000 pounds of liquid egg substitutes have been recalled because they may be contaminated with a cleaning solution that contains bleach.

Cargill Kitchen Solutions, based in Lake Odessa, Mich., recalled the products after discovering they might contain sodium hypochlorite, a chemical also known as bleach.

The liquid eggs were sold under the Egg Beaters and Bob Evans brand names, The New York Times reported.

The recalled liquid eggs were produced on March 12 and 13 of this year and are marked with the code G1804 on the packaging:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recalled items were shipped to stores in Ohio and Texas and to food service providers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa.

“There is a possibility that the products were distributed nationwide,” the recall notice said.

In a telephone recording about the recall, Cargill said the recall was voluntary.

“We have issued this recall out of an abundance of caution because some of the product may contain undeclared sodium hypochlorite,” the company said.

The FSIS said it received a tip about the possible contamination and launched an investigation.

“After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible,” the agency said.

But officials warned customers not to eat the products. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the store.

This recall comes at a time when more people are turning to egg substitutes due to skyrocketing prices and bird flu outbreaks affecting poultry and cows in the U.S.