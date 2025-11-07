FDA Could Approve Lilly Oral Obesity Drug by March

Friday, 07 November 2025 07:27 AM EST
Eli Lilly expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve its experimental oral obesity drug, orforglipron, by March 2026, its chief executive said on Thursday.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.