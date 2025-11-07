WATCH TV LIVE

FDA Could Approve Lilly Oral Obesity Drug by March

Friday, 07 November 2025 07:27 AM EST

Eli Lilly expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve its experimental oral obesity drug, orforglipron, by March 2026, its chief executive said on Thursday. 

