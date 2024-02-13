Foods That Help Boost, or Bust, Your Libido

Some foods contain nutrients that benefit your sex life, while others can put a kibosh on romance. According to Healthline, a healthy sex drive is linked to feeling physically and emotionally healthy, so it's no surprise that a nutritious, well-planned diet can contribute not only to your love life but to an overall sense of well-being.

“The threads of physical well-being and emotional connection, create a complex dance between our dietary choices and the vitality of our intimate relationships,” Rebecca Kastin, a board-certified health and wellness coach, tells Newsmax. “Certain foods elevate passion while others dampen the fires.”

Libido enhancers:

• Oysters. Renowned for their aphrodisiac qualities, oysters house high levels of zinc ─ an essential mineral linked to increased blood flow and testosterone regulation. For those seeking alternatives, lobster, crab, beef, pork, and pumpkin seeds all contain this vital nutrient.

• Meats. Meats, rich in amino acids like carnitine and L-arginine, play a pivotal role in improving blood flow to create a harmonious sexual response. Carnivores can find these nutrients in beef, chicken, and pork, while vegetarians can find them in whole grains and dairy products.

• Salmon. The beneficial omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon help prevent arterial plaque buildup and contribute to blood flow. Salmon also contains protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron and zinc, which support overall well-being and indirectly influence the libido.

• Nuts and seeds. “Choosing a handful of nuts and seeds, including cashews, almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds, is advocated for their dense nutritional profile and libido-boosting compounds,” says Kastin.

• Apples. Rich in quercetin, apples promote circulation and may improve conditions like high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction.

• Beets. With their antioxidant-rich composition and dietary nitrates, beets help expand blood vessels, enhancing circulation, and fortifying stamina, says Kastin. Similar foods are spinach, arugula, and celery.

• Red wine. According to Healthline, one study involving 798 women found that regular, moderate intake of red wine was linked to higher sexual desire, lubrication, and overall sexual function. Too much wine or alcohol, however, can have the opposite effect.

Stay away from these foods which destroy the harmony of nutrition and libido:

• Processed foods. The combination of unhealthy fats and additives in processed foods disrupts the harmony of overall health, says Kastin, and negatively impacts sexual well-being.

• High sugar foods. High sugar intake wreaks havoc on our metabolism which can affect hormone levels and sexual desire. Elevated sugar levels may lead to insulin resistance, impacting the delicate balance of hormones involved in sexual function.

• Excessive caffeine. Too much caffeine can make you jittery. “An excessive intake of caffeine can increase stress and anxiety, potentially impacting sexual performance,” says Kastin.